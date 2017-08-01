THE National Electrification Administration (NEA) hopes to achieve 100 percent electrification of households before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte ends in 2022 but will have to hurdle some challenges to reach its goal, Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 8th National Electrification Awareness Month and 48th NEA Founding Anniversary, Masongsong said this meant providing electricity to 2.58 million homes in the Philippines, mostly in Mindanao, under the household electrification initiative of the Department of Energy (DOE) and other units under it.



The National Electrification Administration unveils its “I HEART NEA” logo, which symbolizes the agency’s desire for relevance and to become an instrument of change during its celebration of the 8th National Electrification Awareness Month and 48th NEA Founding Anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

Masongsong said this would require about P25 billion from the national budget. He added, however, that this would be a challenge because the Philippine government did not have substantial resources to fund this program.

Another is the availability of power, specifically how to make electric cooperatives (ECs) can provide it, especially in times of calamities.

Masongsong said one of the solutions under consideration by the ECs was putting up an embedded generation that could energize their franchise area in times of isolation. Embedded generation is the process of generating power supply at a particular location and then connecting that supply into the electricity network.

NEA as vanguards of sustainable rural development



Masongsong said it was now NEA’s thrust to not only be a vanguard for sustainable rural development through rural electrification but also to become an authority over all public and private distribution utilities in the country.

As part of Tuesday’s celebration, the agency also unveiled its “I HEART NEA” welcome structure, symbolizing the agency’s desire for relevance and for becoming an instrument of change.

“This represents our aspiration for significance in the consciousness of our people who deserve better service and a better country. This is the face of our vision where NEA stands mighty and proud as a vanguard of sustainable development thru rural electrification,” Masongsong said. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

