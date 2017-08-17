NEA tells two co-ops to explain poor service

TWO electric cooperatives (ECs) have been ordered by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to explain their poor quality of service following complaints from consumers.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) and the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (Ormeco), the NEA said, could be hauled to court for gross negligence.

NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said on Tuesday that the regulator needed to ensure that ECs are responsive to consumer needs.

Other cooperatives violating reliability standards outlined by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will also be asked to explain why they should not be sanctioned, NEA Deputy Administrator Artis Nikki Tortola said.

The NEA Technical Services and Engineering Department is investigating the reliability performance of all 122 ECs under its watch.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate energy committee, earlier asked the NEA to look into prolonged power outages in Puerto Princesa.