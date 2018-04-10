Nearing lame duck, needing second wind

WE will soon hit May 2018 which signals the beginning of preparations for the midterm elections. When the Duterte administration hits May 2019, the third year of the president’s six-year term begins and lame duck status kicks in. Knowing that Duterte is not up for re-election, politicians will now be more independent in making decisions and taking positions on hot-button issues associated with Duterte, principally the war against illegal drugs, Bangsamoro, federalism, TRAIN 2 and Build, Build, Build.

Duterte would need to decide on how best he can secure the gains before May 2019, line up the remaining agenda and get it going after the elections. With new elected officials, Duterte may yet be able to spring his revgov initiative in a democratic fashion considering it is a new term of office for all save himself and the Vice President, as well as the 12 senators whose terms continue. If decisions are made, the remaining three years will just have to be a disciplined roll-out of programs, projects and activities to achieve his legacy agenda.

This is where a composite cabinet team will have to be in place to ensure the Duterte legacy is achieved. A deep search for the Duterte successor should be made so that the gains of the six years are not set aside and the ongoing projects are completed well beyond the Duterte term. By 2022, Duterte would be 75 years old and we would know if Robredo remains or a Marcos is duly proclaimed. If Robredo wins, the Liberal Party has a lifeline to hang on to going to 2022. If Marcos succeeds in his electoral protest, it certainly won’t be a walk in the park in the national elections of 2022. If Marcos assumes the VP, it will be the third round of face-to-face between the Marcoses and the Aquinos in 2022.

Duterte rolled out a 10-point agenda in July 2016. These are: “Continue and maintain current macroeconomic policies, including fiscal, monetary, and trade policies; institute progressive tax reform and more effective tax collection, indexing taxes to inflation; increase competitiveness and the ease of doing business; accelerate annual infrastructure spending to account for 5 percent of GDP, with public-private partnerships playing a key role; promote rural and value chain development toward increasing agricultural and rural enterprise productivity and rural tourism; ensure security of land tenure to encourage investments, and address bottlenecks in land management and titling agencies; invest in human capital development, including health and education systems, and match skills and training; promote science, technology, and the creative arts to enhance innovation and creative capacity; improve social protection programs, including the government’s conditional cash transfer program and strengthen implementation of the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law.” Seven of the 10 have partially or totally been achieved. But the main campaign promises, war on illegal drugs and federalism, have been compromised and delayed.

On the war against illegal drugs, the five pillars of the justice system have not been tapped, making it purely a police effort. Federalism on the other hand has been hijacked by the political party that adopted Duterte. And the problem does not only lie there. Duterte has failed to articulate what his minimum non-negotiables are, leaving a wide latitude for politicians to interpret Duterte’s infamous hedges. Worse, there is no cabinet cluster that shepherds the federalism effort at the Executive level. Duterte should appoint a presidential adviser on federalism and this person should serve as the “timon” in getting things done in terms of the economic preparations and transitions on federalism.

If properly handled, the Build, Build, Build and its flagship projects will give the second wind. Consequently, meeting timelines and executing plans to finish infra projects, especially in Mindanao becomes the major task. Mindanao has to feel that it is important to Duterte. The Mindanao agenda has to be completed. The temporary glitch in the Marawi rehabilitation has to be repaired so that Marawi’s promise is achieved. Why is Mindanao important? Because it will be the base of a Duterte endorsement for his Senate slate. A 12-0 is not impossible, what with high approvals and trusts. But the inability to deliver on promises can result in a problematic endgame that can compromise the legacy of Duterte.

Certain personalities in the official family of Duterte are planning to seek public office. Getting a good team in the second half is crucial. Molding them to be a better team than the first is in order since Duterte will be judged not on how he started but on how he ends his public service to a nation that went out of its shell to try a different brand of leadership. The so-called online warriors may by then have shifted loyalties for greener pastures and exciting candidates.

Duterte is an exemplar strategist, no doubt. But more than that, he is a master of hedging. He uses hedging 1) to mitigate an undesirable effect on the hearer, thereby rendering the message (more) polite; and 2) to avoid providing the information which is expected or required in the speaker’s contribution, thereby creating vagueness and/or evasion.

Would presidential communication remain an art or would it be more scientific in the next three years? Would it be more colorful or would it finally be truly presidential? “Even a lame-duck president can be affected by a clear midterm message if he wants to see his vice president elected and preserve his historical legacy.”