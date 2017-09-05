Nearly 125,000 refugees flood into Bangladesh

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Nearly 125,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh since a fresh upsurge of violence in Myanmar on August 25, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as fears grow of a humanitarian crisis in the overstretched camps.

The UN said 123,600 had crossed the border in the past 11 days from Myanmar’s violence-wracked Rakhine state.

Their arrival has raised fears of a fresh humanitarian disaster as already crowded camps in Bangladesh—home to around 400,000 Rohingya refugees before the latest crisis— struggle to cope with the influx.

Many are sleeping in the open air and are in dire need of food and water after walking for days to reach safety, the UN’s main coordinator in Bangladesh said in a report.

“As a result of flood-like arrivals of new refugees, a massive humanitarian crisis is unfolding here,” said the prominent Bangladeshi rights campaigner Nur Khan Liton.

“People are staying in refugee camps, on the roads, school yards and under open sky. They are clearing forest to create new settlements. There is an acute crisis of water and food.”

The latest unrest broke out when a Rohingya militant group launched a series of coordinated ambushes on Myanmar security posts in response to what it said was a fresh crackdown.

The Rohingya are seen as illegal immigrants in Myanmar and have suffered decades of persecution, according to rights groups.

Unverifiable testimony from those who have fled has alleged tit-for-tat mass killings and villages being torched by the army, Buddhist mobs and Rohingya militants.

In addition to the Rohingya, at least 11,000 Rakhine Buddhists and Hindus have fled arson and attacks by militants to camps inside Myanmar, according to the last government update.

Bangladesh border officials say those fleeing are also facing the risk of landmines on the frontier between the two countries.

On Tuesday, two Rohingya children were injured by an apparent landmine blast as they tried to flee unrest in Myanmar, border guard commander Manzurul Hasan Khan told Agence France-Presse.

“They stepped onto some sort of explosives this morning and one of them lost his leg,” Khan said.

The incident came after a Rohingya woman had a leg blown off in the same area on Monday, raising fears that the border area had been deliberately mined.

It is not known what caused the blast, which he said was well inside Myanmar territory, but Khan said he believed it was a landmine.

AFP