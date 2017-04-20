NEcija accident victims’ kin to receive P200K each

The Passenger Accident Management & Insurance Agency (PAMI) will release P200,000 to families of each casualty in a bus accident in Nueva Ecija last Saturday.

The Leomarick bus fell into a ravine in Carranglan town, killing at least 33 passengers and injuring more than a dozen others.

The release will be made at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Field Office at Bayombong Extension Office in VICS Compound, Barangay Santa Rosa, Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The second release will be made on April 25, also at 2 p.m.

Family members of the casualties should present a marriage contract, if married, with a valid ID.

If single, a birth certificate and a valid ID must be presented.

“Release will only be made upon compliance [with the requirements]to ensure that the rightful surviving heir

receives the assistance,” the LTFRB said, after it had a meeting with PAMI and the bus operator.

PAMI will also go to hospitals to distribute financial assistance to those who were confined for injuries.

The LTFRB will issue a preventive suspension order to four buses of Leomarick Trans.

The bus driver, Rolando Mangaoang, was found negative for methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu after a drug test was conducted, according to LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada.

“Based on the operations manager of Leomarick, this is the first accident Rolando Mangaoang was involved in,” Lizada said.

The bus was carrying 72 passengers en route to Candon, Ilocos Sur.