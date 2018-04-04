NEDA body approves San Miguel airport offer

Eight other projects also move forward for presentation to Duterte

Nine projects worth a total of about P900 billion, including San Miguel Corporation’s proposal to build an airport in Bulacan, will soon be presented to President Rodrigo Duterte for final approval, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced on Tuesday.

“Nine more projects have been approved by the NEDA Board Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CabCom),” NEDA Undersecretary Rolando Tungpalan said in a press briefing.

The ICC-CabCom is chaired by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and co-chaired by Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

ICC-CabCom-approved projects are elevated to the NEDA Board, which is headed by the President.

“Those nine projects are worth close to P900 billion; these are big-ticket projects,” Tungpalan added.

He declined to identify all the projects but said the list included the P57.6-billion Subic-Clark Railway Project, which will link the Subic Bay and Clark freeports and other major economic hubs in Central Luzon.

Also approved was the 10 Proposed Priority Bridges Crossing Pasig-Marikina River and Manggahan Floodway project of the Public Works department. Costing P27.37 billion, the bridges are expected to improve road transport network capacity and efficiency by adding alternate routes.

Construction of the first two — the Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantaleon bridges — was confirmed by the NEDA Board last September. The estimated cost of P5.98 billion will be addressed by a grant from the Chinese government.

The ICC-Cabcom also approved San Miguel Corp.’s proposed P700-billion airport project in Bulacan, which will have six parallel runways and an initial annual capacity of 100 million passengers.

San Miguel was awarded original proponent status last year for the unsolicited proposal, which aims to replace Metro Manila’s congested Ninoy Aquino International Airport as the country’s main gateway.

There was no word about a rival proposal by All Asia Resources and Reclamation Corp. and Belle Corp.’s to construct an airport in Sangley Point, Cavite, which officials have said had the edge in terms of location but not cost as land would have to be reclaimed from Manila Bay.

The proposed Davao Food Complex of the National Development Co. was also approved by the ICC-Cabcom.

Out of the 75 infrastructure flagship projects, projects amounting to P1.12 trillion have already been approved by the NEDA Board or are currently being implemented. These are expected to proceed to next stages of development.