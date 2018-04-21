NEDA chief downplays PH overheating concerns

The country’s Socioeconomic Planning chief sought to allay overheating concerns on Friday, declaring that officials remained watchful of risks that could affect the Philippines’ strong growth.

“As we tread a high growth trajectory, risks are typically present on both domestic and external fronts.

Nevertheless, we remain vigilant in monitoring these developments. And we already have the platform to effectively address these concerns,” National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Director General Ernesto Pernia said.

Pernia’s statement follows the recent release of a World Bank report that declared the Philippine economy “at risk of overheating”. The multilateral lender noted rising core inflation, high capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector and a tight labor market were indicating that the country’s economic growth pace was unsustainable.

The NEDA chief stressed that reforms were gaining pace, with the groundwork having been initiated last year, and were focused on easing business transactions with the government, filling infrastructure gaps, and improving both the quantity and quality of human capital.

The impact of the Duterte government’s centerpiece “Build Build Build” infrastructure program, he claimed, would soon be felt as at least 34 flagship projects would be rolled out this year or early in 2019.

Pernia said that planning officials were also pushing for expanded access to higher education via the full implementation of Republic Act 10687 or the Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education law.

The government must also strictly enforce and monitor the Anti-Red Tape Act that is expected to reduce burdens imposed on the private sector, he added.

“This is also the first time that we are seriously implementing measures to maximize our demographic dividend.

At this point, we want families to attain their desired family size while the government pours sufficient investments into programs helping children reach their full potential,” Pernia said.

“With the increase in physical and human capital, the economy can accommodate faster growth,” he added.

The Philippine economy grew by 6.7 percent last year, slightly slower than the 6.9 percent posted in 2016. The government is aiming for a 7.0-8.0 percent expansion this year although the current consensus among analysts is that growth could fall slightly below the target range.