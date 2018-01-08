NEDA to help determine fare increase

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will ask the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to determine the fare increase that will be implemented in line with the tax reform law.

“We will set the petitions for hearing then we will hear out the commuters’ group, and invite NEDA to guide the Board in coming up with a decision,” LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said.

The Philippine National Taxi Operators Association (PNTOA) last week said that it will ask the LTFRB to hike the flagdown rate from P40 to P50.

Last Friday, transport network company Grab Philippines filed a petition asking the Board to allow it to increase fares by six percent to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, jeepney operators said they were not inclined to ask for a fare increase but will urge the government to give a P6 per liter discount to drivers of public utility vehicles.