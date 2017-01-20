NEDA to release 6-yr dev’t plan in Feb

THE comprehensive blueprint on integrated development for the country in the next six years will be released by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) next month.

The Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017-2022 is the first medium-term development plan anchored on a long-term vision, called AmBisyon Natin 2040, and takes off from the Duterte administration’s 10-point socioeconomic agenda.

The NEDA intends to complete the PDP by January 31 and present it to the NEDA Board for final approval within the second week of February, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement on Thursday.

“This PDP fleshes out the President’s priority socioeconomic agenda. Importantly, it is about laying the foundations for AmBisyon Natin 2040, which articulates the Filipino people’s shared aspirations for the country.

AmBisyon Natin 2040 envisions the Philippines as a prosperous, predominantly middle-class society where no one is poor; where the people live long and healthy lives, are smart and innovative, in a high-trust society.

“As such, it is about nation-building. And we appreciate the perseverance and patience of all agencies involved in the crafting of our nation’s development plan for the next six years,” he said.

With the overall objective of laying down a strong foundation for inclusive growth, a high-trust society and a knowledge-based economy, the PDP is employing strategies based on the three main pillars of the long term vision, the NEDA said.

These are “Malasakit” or solidarity and enhancing the social fabric, “Pagbabago” or real transformation that reduces inequality, and “Kaunlaran” or increasing potential growth and sustaining it.

The PDP is focused on regional development, infrastructure and agriculture development, and culture, as well as on strategies consistent with the long-term vision, the administration’s socioeconomic agenda and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The plan has seven parts, divided into 22 chapters, which include: Introduction (with Overview and Framework), Enhancing the Social Fabric (Malasakit), Reducing Inequality in Economic Development Opportunities (Pagbabago), Increasing Potential Economic Growth (Kaunlaran), Enabling and Supportive Economic Environment, Foundations for Inclusive and Sustainable Development, and Moving Forward.