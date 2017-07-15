Need for qualifications framework in education cited

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones underscored the importance of the alignment of the Philippine Qualifications Framework (PQF) to those of other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states in supporting lifelong learning and the mobility of Filipino learners and workers. The Asean Qualifications Reference Framework (AQRF) is a mechanism that enables comparison and eventual recognition of education qualifications across participating Asean member states for student and worker mobility. The AQRF committee is responsible for considering referencing reports submitted by each participating Asean member state, promoting lifelong learning and quality assurance processes, addressing emerging regional and international qualifications framework issues, and capacity building. Moreover, Chair Mohammad acknowledged that each of the 10 Asean member countries has a different educational system, and a platform – the AQRF—is needed to better understand all of those.