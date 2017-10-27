Why we need a semi-presidential form of government

Part 2

Parliamentary system

A PARLIAMENTARY system has the following main features. First, the government (executive branch) is formed by, and is accountable to, the parliament. In contrast, in a presidential system, the government draws its legitimacy directly from voters. Second, political parties play a central role and as such they should have party discipline and cohesion. Third, there are no term limits. Fourth, the survival of government (executive) depends on the confidence of the parliament.

Majority of the 115 democratic countries in the world have parliamentary systems (48 percent) while 33 percent have presidential and 18 percent are semi-presidential (Table 2). The large proportion of parliamentary systems came about because of the colonial legacy—former colonies adopting the parliamentary model from their former colonial masters (Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore).

Most of the 56 parliamentary governments—with some exceptions such as Japan and Thailand—borrowed from their former colonial masters (Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, India) or followed the predominant parliamentary model in Europe. In the past 70 years, the number of countries that rely on parliamentary systems has gone up. Part of the reason has to do with the appeal of parliamentary systems for more accountability, representation and efficiency in law making, among others.

In the last hundred years, 51 countries have shifted to a parliamentary system from a presidential, military, colonial, monarchical or one-party rule. Of these, 31 countries have unicameral parliaments. A parliamentary system is appealing for several reasons – accountability, efficiency and compatibility with federal or decentralized systems. Most federal governments in the world are based on parliamentary systems, with some exceptions such as the US, Mexico and Brazil. Big countries that are highly decentralized such as Indonesia have a presidential system.

Types of parliamentary systems

There are several types of parliamentary systems but they usually vary in two dimensions: 1) how the government (executive branch) is formed (whether elected directly by voters or by members of parliament); and 2) whether or not the government depends on the confidence of the parliament. Figure 1 below illustrates these differences and gives examples of countries. In most parliamentary systems (UK, its former colonies, Western Europe), the government is selected by the legislature and its survival or longevity depends on the vote of confidence by the legislature.

By contrast, in presidential systems (US, South Korea, the Philippines, Latin America), government is formed directly via a general election and does notdepend on the legislative confidence for its survival. In addition, parliamentary and presidential systems are differentiated in terms of how their legislature is organized i.e. whether or not it is proportional representation (like most Western European parliamentary systems) or a single-member representation like what we have in the Philippines and in the US (Figure 2). If we shift to some form of parliamentary system, we would then need to have a proportional system of representation to make the parliamentary system stable.

Weaknesses

Parliamentary systems also have their weaknesses. The most important one is stability during the early years of transition. In France, during the Fourth Republic (1946-1959), there were 20 governments in 10 years. The parliament was constantly in gridlock over major issues and as a result, parliament has to be dissolved and new elections called. This problem of gridlock was also experienced by at least 28 countries, which shifted from parliamentary to a presidential or semi-presidential system. The justifications include military rule (Myanmar, Congo, Pakistan), invasion (Poland), fascism (Spain), colonial rule, creation of a new republic (Syria), as response to authoritarian rule (1978-1986, Philippines), collapse of a regime (Russia, 1990-1993), political instability (French Fourth Republic), among others.

In all cases, the need for strong leadership and centralization of powers to the presidency or one ruling party or military rule has been justified on grounds of national security, infighting among political parties and the indecisiveness and incompetence of civilian leadership. In most cases, these parliamentary systems were shortlived, lasting no more than 15 years and experienced periods of political and economic turmoil.

This is a key lesson for the Philippines and an important justification for a semi-presidential form of government. For a parliamentary system to succeed, it has to be nurtured and given adequate time to succeed. The first few years of a parliamentary system requires a lot of learning and adjustment. The most difficult part is the strengthening of political parties and ensuring party discipline and cohesion especially in circumstances where there are no real political parties. It bears highlighting too that parliamentary systems are associated with a large middle class which is necessary to put a check on political parties.

A parliamentary system is actually not new to the Philippines. Marcos ordered a shift to some form of parliamentary system from 1978 to 1986, modelled after South Korea which was under military rule. But Marcos’ ruling party, theKilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL), had an overwhelming majority in parliament, Marcos remained all too powerful and the opposition too weak to provide a credible check and balance. After the EDSA People Power revolt, we shifted back to the 1935 presidential system under the first President Aquino who wielded the vast powers of the presidency – commander in chief, power over appointments, control over budget, veto powers, supervision of local governments and most importantly the powers of patronage through the pork barrel system. These powers were justified on grounds that they were necessary to rebuild the country and protect the State from the many security threats it was then facing, a classic reason for a shift to a presidential system.

The author is vice dean and associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the UP Law Center Project on Federalism.

(To be concluded tomorrow)