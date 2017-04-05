Negosyo Centers create more entrepreneurs

THE government has served almost a million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and continues to help start-ups through the Negosyo Center.

Trade Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said on Tuesday that Negosyo Centers have helped 760,230 MSMEs since its inception in 2014, and created 125,066 entrepreneurs.

Negosyo Centers will help MSMEs scale up their businesses, she said. “We will continue increasing our Negosyo Centers throughout the country, in far-flung areas to create and serve more entrepreneurs and provide employment to Filipinos.”

As of March 28, the Department of Trade and Industry has established 470 Negosyo Centers throughout the country.

“We are proud to have established more Negosyo Centers than what we have expected. In 2016, we surpassed our target of 150 centers. Hopefully, this year we can do the same to support the growth of MSMEs in the country,” Maglaya said

Negosyo Centers help generate jobs and promote inclusive growth in line with the administration’s Trabaho at Negosyo agenda.

Negosyo centers have helped 438,619 clients register a business: 52,284 in 2015, 283,487 in 2016 and 134,390 in the last three months.

The Republic Act 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help MSMEs by promoting ease of doing business, facilitating access to grants and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies, ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of, as well as facilitate market access and link services and entrepreneurs.