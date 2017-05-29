Negrense Sabillo KOs Indonesian to take ABF title

BACOLOD CITY: Negrense boxer Merlito “Tiger” Sabillo recovered from two consecutive title-fight losses in Japan after stopping the 30-year-old Indonesian veteran Jack “Destroyer” Amisa, in 2:58 of the third round to grab the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) light flyweight title here on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Toboso-born Sabillo peppered Amisa with punches to the body forcing the Indonesian to kneel and drop his mouth guard.

The former World Boxing Organization minimum weight champion now owns a record of 26-4-1 with 13 KOs.

“Firstly, I’m very happy to win another belt and I thanked God for this opportunity,” said Sabillo, who was a champ prior his loss to Mexican Francisco Rodriguez in March 2014.

In the undercard of the boxing extravaganza titled “Grudge Rematch-The Return Bout, organized by the Monju-United-Naris International Boxing Promotion at the Gaisano City Mall- Bacolod, Jay-R Raquenel knocked out Elmer Liboon thrice in the opening round resulting in referee Rex Ferrer stopping the contest while the Alexander Almacen-Ernesto Alera fight ended in majority draw.

Paolo Sy, on the other hand, halted Tomas Rebuset in 2:15 of the second round with a solid right on the body.

Present during the fight are three-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and WBO Asia Pacific featherweight champion Genesis “Azukal” Servania.