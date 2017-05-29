Negros to address gaps in dengue monitoring

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental Provincial Health Office (PHO) called for the creation a of a dengue mortality team to study what has caused the high deaths from dengue despite the low number of cases during the first half of 2017. PHO records showed 800 dengue cases reported from January to May this year but the mortality rate – nine deaths – is more than one percent which is not good, provincial health officer Ernell Tumimbang said on Monday. He attributed this to “delay of referral from the place of the patient leading to the low chances of survival, and failure to observe the dengue protocol for fast lane and management the second time a patient is diagnosed with dengue. The City Health Office of Bacolod earlier reported a 96 percent increase in dengue cases in the first five months of 2017 with 310 patients and four deaths.