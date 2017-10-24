Negros awaits troops’ return

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental is awaiting the return of troops belonging to the 11th, 15th and 82nd Infantry Battalions (IBs) who were deployed to Zamboanga, Lanao del Norte and Marawi City.

Governor Alfredo Maranon Jr. on Monday said that when he met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday he was assured of the troops’ return to Negros Island.

Military records showed that three soldiers from the 15th IB and three Negrenses from the elite Scout Ranger unit of the Philippine Army were killed in Marawi.

Maj. Gen. Jon Aying, 3rd ID commanding general, said the communist New People’s Army took advantage of the troop pullout from Negros by consolidating their forces.

At present, there are only two Army battalions assigned to Negros, compared to four in previous years, under the supervision of two infantry brigades.

In his speech in Bacolod on Sunday, Duterte warned the public to be prepared for possible retaliation from the terrorist Maute Group after their defeat in Marawi.

While he said he was not trying to scare the public, the President said he wants everyone to be prepared for any eventuality.

“Terrorism is everywhere and no nation has escaped from the clutches of the evil IS [Islamic State]. It’s an ideology that is dedicated to just killing human beings and destroying places,” he noted.

The Maute Group is affiliated with the IS.

“It would help that everybody would also watch everybody,” the President said, adding, “Not really a profiling, I hate it. I do not do it… Sometimes we have to know things within your control…”