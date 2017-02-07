Negros capitol purges ‘ghost’ workers

BACOLOD CITY: The release of the salaries of more than 2,000 job order (JO) or project-based employees of the Negros Occidental provincial capitol will be delayed based on results of an inventory of their status to purge non-existent workers.

Provincial Accountant Merly Fortu said Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr. has ordered an inventory aimed at determining the casuals’ assignments, individual performances and their actual number.

Fortu added that all JO casuals should report to their respective assignments to determine their status and make necessary salary appropriations.

”There is no specific department for the inventory but rather all departments for streamlining purposes,” she said amid reports that the order is aimed at weeding out alleged ghost employees at the capitol.

Fortu added that the fact- finding or inventory is a regular routine based on Commission on Audit (COA) procedures.

The subject of the inventory are JOs from 2016 up to the present based on a list to be submitted by department heads.

A JO employee is hired per project with a daily salary of P342.

Fortu said the process is also part of the capitol’s cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, the issue also delayed the release of the appointment papers of both regular JO and plantilla casuals in the provincial office.

In a January 31 letter to lawyer Anabelle Palic, human resource officer, the 14-member Sanggunian Panlalawigan said their own contractual technical assistants have also not been paid their salaries since last month.

”Until their appointments are released by your department, their salary vouchers for the month of January cannot be processed. Salary which was earned by them and will be needed by them and their families,” the letter said.

Eugene Y. Adiong