Negros, Celebes Sea top security priorities

Negros Island remains a priority area for the clearing of communist New People’s Army rebels as attacks and abductions of seafarers perpetrated by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) continue to be serious concerns of authorities in southern Philippines.

Brig. Gen. Dinoh Dolina, newly-assigned commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, admitted that the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) maintains mass-based organizations in Negros because of unresolved issues and root causes needing to be addressed.

“That is why we are coordinating with the provincial governments of Negros [Occidental and Oriental], local government units and national government agencies, which have the capacities to resolves issues existing on the island,” he said.

While they are focusing their efforts on Negros, Dolina, however, added that they also make efforts to sustain their gains in the insurgency-free provinces in Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

Negros Island and Iloilo are the remaining provinces in Western Visayas and Central Visayas that are yet to be declared insurgency-free because of the presence of communist rebels in the hinterlands.

Dolina said he is bringing one Army battalion to Negros within this month and in early February.

He noted that Negros Occidental has full resources available for Negrenses to enjoy prosperity “but it has been hampered by the peace and order situation.”

Based on military data, there are about 500 armed NPA rebels operating in Iloilo and Capiz.

Dolina said he intends to defeat the NPA on Negros Island and in Iloilo by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, safety concerns remain over attacks and abductions of seafarers over the Sulu and Celebes Sea areas, according to the Seatrade Maritime News, citing a report by the anti-piracy body ReCAAP Information Sharing Center.

Between March 2016 and April 2017, according to the maritime publication, attacks on merchant ships resulted in the abductions of 59 seafarers from 13 vessels in the troubled but mineral-rich region.

While there have been no actual or attempted attacks since April, Masafumi Kuroki, executive director of ReCAAP, said “the… threat is not yet eliminated.”

Kuroki added that three littoral states–the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia–had made efforts with coordinated patrols and Manila was making a lot of progress on the issue.

“But still I think the perpetrators who conducted these abductions of crew, the Abu Sayyaf Group, are still there. There is still the potential that the group [will]conduct similar types of attacks against ships so I think more needs to be done by the Philippines authorities and the regional states to secure the Sulu-Celebes Sea, particularly for safety of navigation and merchant ships,” he said.

The first four months of 2017 saw three actual abductions victimizing Fishing Bianca, Giang Hai and Super Shuttle Tug 1, and four attempted attacks on Ocean Kingdom, Donghae Star, Phu An 268 and Dona Annabel.

Some nine seafarers were abducted.

ReCAAP has advised shipping lines to take other routes to the area.

The Philippine military’s Western Mindanao Command with task forces in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi island-provinces, said the Navy and the Army, including the Air Force, have been guarding the seas in the area to ensure the safety of mariners.

