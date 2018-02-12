Negros’ construction boom spurs quarry monitoring

BACOLOD CITY: The provincial government of Negros Occidental created a multi- sectoral monitoring team to ensure the protection of the environment and prevent illegal quarry operations in the wake of the construction boom in the province.

Wilfredo Peñalosa, provincial environment management officer said the team is composed of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Environmental Management Bureau, and provincial government representatives.

He said there has been a 60 percent increase in quarry operations applicants.

“We are also keeping a close watch on the capacity of river systems to replenish, following quarry operations in their areas,” Peñalosa added.

Provincial Legal Officer Jose Ma. Valencia said quarry operations need to be closely monitored to prevent erosion and damage to bridge structures.

The monitoring is being conducted on a regular basis, he said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government will be filing 3,049 counts of falsification of public document cases before the Kabankalan City Prosecutors Office this Monday against Melvin Gemotea Ibañez, who allegedly used 3,049 fake Permits to Transport (PTTs) sand and gravel in Barangay Orong. |

Valencia added they are also investigating another quarry operator for the same offense and charges will be filed if necessary.