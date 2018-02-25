Negros DENR officials face raps

BACOLOD CITY: Two officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Negros Occidental are facing administrative case filed by an environment group before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas for their failure to act on illegal structures at the North Negros Natural Park (NNNP).

Green Alert Network (GAN) filed the case against Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENR) Officer Edgardo Rostata, Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENR) Officer and Protected Area Superintendent (PASU) Concordio Remoroza and several John Does on February 22.

GAN in its complaint claimed that Rostata, Remoroza and several others allegedly violated Republic Act 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act and RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corruption Practices Act.

As officers of DENR they continue to refuse to take action against the proliferation of illegal structures within the NNNP, the group said.

From 2014 to 2016, the former PENR officer and concurrent PASU of NNNP issued 94 illegal structures with cease and desist orders and those structures were reported to the Regional Director/PAMB chairman who heads the Protected Area Management Board, it pointed out.

It added that Rostata and Remoroza did not act against the illegal structures that jeopardized and put the NNNP, the primary source of water, in danger.

The NNNP is also the main watershed of Negros Occidental.

Rostata and the other officials could not be reached for comment as of this writing.