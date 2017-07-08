NEGROS EYES TRANSFER OF WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental is pushing for the transfer of the wildlife sanctuary of Negros Forest and Ecological Foundation Inc. (NFEFI) to the Pana-ad Park in Barangay Mansilingan, here for “easy management and supervision.” Board Member Salvador Escalante said the sanctuary is located on “prime property” the Capitol owns. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial board) passed a resolution authorizing Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr. to sign an agreement with the NFEFI and provide P720,000 financial assistance for the conservation, breeding and education of threatened endemic West Visayas species. Escalante said this is the first time that the province is extending assistance to NFEFI, since it can no longer sustain its daily operations after the aid it used to get from an Australian environmentalist stopped, following his death. He said NFEFI spends about P80,000 a month to sustain its operations. NFEFI is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and sponsors to continue its work of conserving the forests and endangered species endemic to Negros and the Philippines.