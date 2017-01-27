Negros gov, 2 others post bail

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and his two co-accused posted P1.115 million bail on Friday for graft and malversation through falsification charges filed against them over the alleged illegal disbursement of the province’s calamity funds in 2012.

The court earlier ordered the arrest of Degamo, then-Provincial Treasurer Danilo Mendez, and then-Provincial Accountant Teodorico Reyes after it found probable cause to indict them.

On Friday, the respondents filed an urgent manifestation for the court to reduce the amount of bail “to at least half of the total amount of bail bond recommended for the eleven (11) cases or P1.115 million for each accused, if the Hon[orable]Court will allow it.”

The Office of the Ombudsman has recommended P30,000 bail each for the graft case and P200,000 bail each for the 11 counts of malversation of public funds through falsification of official/public documents.

In a ruling issued on Friday, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division granted the respondents’ plea over the objection of the prosecution and reduced the cash bail to P15,000 each in the graft case and P100,000 each for the 11 counts of malversation.

