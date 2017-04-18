Negros gov asks Ombudsman to dismiss case

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr., has moved for the dismissal of two complaints against him before the Office of the Ombudsman (Visayas), calling it “patently baseless and unfounded.” Maranon filed his counter-affidavit dated April 7 over the case involving the Negros First Ranch in Murcia town for alleged violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and dishonesty and grave misconduct. He claimed the purchase of the three lots mentioned by the complainant which are now the site of Negros First Ranch “was legal in accordance with law.” The Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas, said “the cases will undergo administrative adjudication and preliminary investigation.” The charges stemmed from a fact-finding investigation over the purchase of around 150 hectares of lot in the villages of Santa Rosa and Canlandog in Murcia from the heirs of the Arguelles family in March 2012. Marañon has repeatedly lobbied to have the land excluded from the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program but failed.