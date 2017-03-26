Negros gov backs plan to delay village polls

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Marañon over the weekend said he supports a plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to postpone the October barangay (village) elections since that exercise will only entail a lot of expenses for local government officials.

Earlier, Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno said President Duterte plans to declare all village posts vacant and replace all incumbents with appointees.

“It is geared toward cleaning our barangay of leaders involved in drugs, and who are corrupt,” Sueno said.

Marañon said it would be alright if governors were authorized to appoint the new village officials, but, he added, it would be all up to the President.

Under the plan, village captains to village councilmen will be appointed by the President, maybe through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Sueño said.

This will done in coordination with local officials, with inputs from the DILG, non-government organizations and groups supporting the President, he added

EUGENE Y. ADIONG