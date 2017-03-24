Negros Gov suspends agriculturist

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr., has ordered the 60-day preventive suspension of Provincial Agriculturist Igmedio Tabianan effective on March 21 pending investigation on the cases of grave misconduct/malversation of public funds filed against him before the office of the governor. Tabianan will be replaced by lawyer Japhet Masculino as acting chief of the OPA based on Special Order dated March 21 and signed by Maranon. Also ordered suspended is Ariel Tuvilla, an OPA employee. Lawyer John Michael Yee of the Provincial Legal Office said they are still waiting for the appointment of prosecuting attorney and a hearing officer. He added Tabianan is suspended without pay pending the investigation but could get back his wages if the allegations against him are not proven true.

Eugene Y. Adiong