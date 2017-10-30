Negros group slams lifting of mining ban

BACOLOD CITY: Green Alert Network (GAN), a Negros- based environment group, has slammed the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) for its decision to lift the ban on open-pit mining, calling it “out of order and with no parameters.”

Advertisements

In a recent statement, GAN said it is rejecting the decision of inter- agency MICC to reverse the order to ban open-pit mining, set by then- Environment Secretary Regina Lopez, “as it has no basis and advances the practice of irresponsible mining by various companies.”

Before they endorsed the lifting of the ban to the Cabinet, the MICC should have conducted a survey in affected communities, as they are the legitimate stakeholders, the group said.

It described the action as “a surprising move of now Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu, as he could uphold the ban through his administrative power.”

“Cimatu should pay attention to the remarks of President Rodrigo Duterte on his expression of frustration with the mining companies who wreaked havoc on the environment, GAN said.

In a speech early this year, Duterte said he will cut off the heads of rich miners if they will not repair farms ravaged by mining, it noted.

GAN called on the President to immediately intervene in the matter to address long-standing issues in mining with a new mining law, a priority he promised to attend to as soon as the Marawi City crisis is resolved.