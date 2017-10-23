Negros to help raise funds for Marawi Rehab

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental will raise funds to help in the rehabilitation of Marawi City devastated by a five-month war between government forces and Islamic State-inspired Muslim extremists. Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr., on Monday said he relayed the plan to President Rodrigo Duterte who visited Bacolod City for the annual Masskara Festival and asked permission to launch the project “Negros Cares.” It will be initiated by the provincial government with the help of the local government units (LGUs). Maranon said they will not ask for a specific amount to encourage everyone who wants the help and come up with guidelines to ensure transparency. Drop boxes will be installed in strategic locations and in the LGUs. “I also plan to ask the help of the religious sector, the non- government organizations, private sector, civil society and the sugar industry,” he added.

