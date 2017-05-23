Negros mayor questions appointment of police chief

BACOLOD CITY: La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Nicor-Mangilimutan has questioned the appointment of a new chief of police of her town while she was on leave.

The mayor said she was surprised that when she came back from an official leave — May 17 to 19 — a new police chief had already been assigned to their town.

Senior Insp. Joshua Villasis assumed the position of acting police chief of La Castellana town after Chief Insp. Gary Allan Resuma was sacked on orders of the former Police Regional Office 18 regional director, Chief Supt. Renato Gumban, last May 19.

Mangilimutan, a former police officer herself before she won in the 2016 elections, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) did not observe protocol in assigning a new police chief to their town, adding that she was surprised at Resuma’s replacement.

The mayor pointed out that Resuma had barely served for three months as acting police chief and he had been performing his duties well.

She said under the rules on the changing of police chiefs, the PNP is required to provide the local chief executive with a list of five nominees.

“This was not observed. I was not even informed that the town’s police chief will be relieved,” the mayor noted.

Mangilimutan said that before she went on leave, she even called Gumban but the latter did not say anything about Resuma’s replacement, adding that she was not around when Resuma was removed and replaced by Villasis.

“So, where is courtesy here?” she asked.

Mangilimutan added that she has nothing personal against Villasis but with the manner of his assignment, she cannot assure that he would get the support of the local government.

Villasis, however, said he is just following orders from his superiors.

“We just come and go, I am just serving on a temporary capacity,” he said.