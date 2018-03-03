Negros mayor rejects partial turnover of ‘Yolanda’ houses

EUGENE Y. ADIONGBACOLOD CITY: The mayor of EB Magalona town in Negros Occidental refused to accept a partial turn-over of houses for victims of super typhoom “Yolanda” by the National Housing Authority (NHA) pending submission of the program of work and its contractor.

Mayor Marvin Malacon said he has been requesting the NHA and its contractor to furnish him all the documentation of the project since early last year but his request has not been acted up to this writing.

Records show that a total of 1,167 houses for Yolanda victims are being built in Barangay Santo Niño in EB Magalona.

The mayor said he wants “a full, and not partial, turnover of houses,” claiming that the contractor has only completed 60 percent of the project, so far.

According to records, a total of 29,650 houses worth P8.6 billion for Yolanda-affected families are being constructed in five cities and four towns in Negros Occidental.

Based on NHA specifications, each typhoon-resilient house has 22 square-meter floor area and costs P290,000.

Among the areas in Negros Occidental, Cadiz City has the most number of houses built by the housing agency at 8,742; Sagay City – 7,850; Manapla – 2,964; Escalante City – 2,018; Victorias City – 2,321; E.B. Magalona – 1,167; Silay City – 1,992; Calatrava – 1,138 and Toboso – 1,457.

Yolanda ravaged most provinces in the Visayas killing at least 6,300 people and destroyed billions of pesos in properties on November 3, 2013.