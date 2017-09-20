Negros militant groups set rallies

BACOLOD CITY: Militant groups in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental will hold a two-day rally to marked the declaration of martial law in 1972 in three key cities in the province. Bayan-Negros secretary-general Christian Tuayon said his group and other organizations started the protest on Wednesday on the streets of Kabankalan and Escalante cities. Tuayon slammed President Rodrigo Duterte for declaring September 21 as national day of protest, calling it as “divisive” and designed to antagonize the masses who are against then-President Ferdinand Marcos’ imposition of military rule. He said Malacañang is trying to “condition the minds” of Filipinos to expect the possibility of the entire country being under martial law again, citing growing criticisms over alleged extrajudicial killings. Rolando Rillo, chairman of the National Federation of Sugarcane Workers, said they will also hold a rally in front of the Fountain of Justice at Araneta Street here to oppose plans of implementing martial law nationwide. He added that human rights violations under the Duterte administration ave exceeded those committed under the Marcos regime.