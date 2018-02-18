Negros Occidental broadcaster attacked

BACOLOD CITY: A radio broadcaster of Muews Radio 104.7 FM in Talisay City, Negros Occidental was attacked after his program allegedly by two city hall employees identified with the mayor.

Ronnie Azue, a correspondent for Panay News and former president of Negros Press Club (NPC), was assaulted on Friday night by Niño Alcala and his companion for unknown reason.

The identity of the other suspect was not immediately known.

In a radio interview, Azue said Alcala is an employee of Talisay City Hall and owns an online video log supportive of Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares.

Azue is a known critic of Lizares. Undersecretary Joel Egca, Presidential Task Force on Media Security head, in his Facebook account said he already ordered Talisay police chief, Senior Insp. Adonis Rosales, to “secure the victim, pursue the suspects and file appropriate charges against the city hall employees concerned.”

The Negros Press Club, thru its president Renato Duran, condemned the assault on Azue.

“This violent act, we believe, is a form of ‘attack’ on journalists whose primary job is to serve as watchdogs of the society,” the NPC said.

“There might be mediamen who are ‘critical’ towards various issues and personalities. This, however, does not merit anyone or whoever to inflict violence against the media,” it added.

The club also called on authorities to investigate the incident t thoroughly.