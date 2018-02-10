Negros Occidental drug problem – Police

BACOLOD CITY: Data from Police Regional Office-6 (PRO-6) for a two-month period shows that the illegal drugs problem in Negros Occidental is worse than that in any other province in Western Visayas.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, PRO–6 spokesman, said the number shows that between December 5, 2017 and February 5, 2018 a total of 66 drug suspects surrendered to Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and 62 to Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

In simultaneous anti-drug operations, 26 drug suspects were arrested in Bacolod City while 93 were busted in Negros Occidental.

Among the police offices in Western Visayas, PRO–6 Bacolod City and Negros Occidental had the most number of drug surrenderers during the two-month period.

The Antique Police Provincial Office was third with 44 drug surrenderers.

Bacolod City and Negros Occidental also had the most number of drug suspects arrested in sting operations during the period.

Iloilo City had only 37 arrested drug suspects but no available data was showed for the provinces of Capiz and Aklan which are also in the Western Visayas region.

“Bacolod City and Negros Occidental appeared to have more drug personalities than Iloilo,” Gorero said pointing out that recent arrests apparently confirm the prevalence of drug trafficking in the two areas.

On January 28, two Negros-bound drug suspects were caught with about one kilo of shabu worth P18 million at the seaport in Dumangas, Iloilo before they could board a ship.

During investigation, suspects Jose Alberto Pinaga and Maebelle Belmonte, said they got the shabu from Batangas port and were supposed to deliver it to a drug syndicate in Negros.

Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office said the Divinagracia and Cuadra groups are two of the drug groups operating in the pro-vince and in Bacolod City.

Pinaga and Belmonte named alleged drug lord Michael Divinagracia who is based in Silay City, as their source of the illegal drugs while another known drug dealer – Gerard Cuadra – is also involved in big-time robbery.

Silay City Mayor Mark Golez issued a “shoot-to-kill” order against Divinagracia who has been the subject of a pursuit operation following the seizure of shabu in Iloilo.

Senior Supt. Francisco Ebreo, acting BCPO director, said they are validating reports that Divinagracia is also extending his drug operations in the Bacolod.

He said the fact that the city is a transhipment point for illegal drugs in Negros island makes the validation necessary.

“If we look at the city, we have two ports, but if we view the island as a whole we have a lot of other ports which could serve as possible entry points,” Ebreo explained.

Aside from Divinagracia, Ebreo said they are also monitoring new players in the illegal drugs trade in Bacolod.