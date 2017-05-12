Negros Occidental loses P.8M from fake quarry coupons

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental Provincial Government lost about P800,000 in revenues after a quarry operator allegedly used fake coupons to carry out his business, acting Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Thursday.

Lacson on Wednesday met with officials of the Provincial Environment Management Office with some Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) members to conduct a separate investigation on the illegal practice of a quarry operator from Kabankalan City.

The move is apart from the probe being conducted by the Provincial Legal Office on the operator who allegedly reproduced copies of the original quarry coupon issued by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

Lacson said that proliferation of fake quarrying coupons resulted in P800,000 lost revenues from taxes to the province in the last two months, as well as the local government unit and the barangay (village).

He added the losses could run into millions if it can be found that it is also happening in other areas of the province.

The acting governor said he would push for stricter policies to end the illegal activity.

Eugene Y. Adiong