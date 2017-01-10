Negros Occidental receives ambulance and STL shares

PCSO Chairperson Jose Jorge Corpuz led the distribution of ambulance units and STL shares to Negros Occidental on November 18, 2016. The ceremonial turnover was held at the Carmelite Monastery, Mandalagan, Bacolod City.

Present during the turnover were Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr, PNP Director-Negros Island Region PCSupt. Renato Gumban; Jose Manuel Villagracia, Acting Branch Manager-PCSO Negros Occidental; and Federico Damole,Manager for PCSO-Visayas.

Recipients of ambulance units were the municipalities of E.B. Magalona, City of Bacolod and Cauayan District Hospital.

The province of Negros Occidental and 16 LGUs—Binalbagan, Calatrava, Cauayan, Enrique B. Magalona, Hinigaran, Isabela, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Murcia, Pontevedra, Palupandan, San Enrique, Toboso, Valladolid, and Victorias City—received their share from PCSO-Small Town Lottery (STL) during the turnover ceremony. The Philippine National Police (Local and Regional), PNP Region 18 and CIDG (Regional and Provincial) also received their share from PCSO-STL.

BY ARCHIE SOPENASKY