Negros Occidental remains No. 3 richest province

BACOLOD CITY: Various income-generating projects of Negros Occidental have contributed to the build-up of assets of the province, making it among the richest in the country, according to a provincial capitol official.

Board Member Salvador Escalante, chairman of the committee on finance of the Sanggunian Panlalawigan, recently made the statement in reaction to the recent 2016 Annual Financial Report for Local Government Units of the Commission on Audit (CoA) where Negros Occidental maintained its position as the 3rd richest province in the country.

The CoA report showed that Negros Occidental’s assets increased from P9.40 billion in 2015 to P11.041 billion

in 2016—with P6.139 billion in equity and P4.911 billion in liabilities.

The province also topped the list of the provinces with the highest revenues at P4.726 billion.

Bacolod City remained as the richest city on Negros Island, with a high net worth at P4.443 billion, of which P3.240 billion are assets and P1.203 billion are liabilities.

It is followed by Kabankalan City with P3.194 billion in assets; Cadiz with P2.413 billion; San Carlos City with P2.373 billion; and Sagay City with P1.803 billion.

The richest municipalities in Negros Occidental are Cauayan with P697 million in assets, followed by Binalbagan, P546 million; Calatrava, P536 million; Murcia, P433 million; and Hinigaran, P426 million.