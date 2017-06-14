Negros official denies link with Maute

BACOLOD CITY: Vice Mayor Samurel Gavaran of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, who may be facing arrest for rebellion over his alleged support to the terrorists that stormed Marawi has denied any links to the Maute Group. An emotional Gavaran said during an interview with Aksyon Radyo-Bacolod on Wednesday that he was surprised his name was on the list of alleged supporters and financiers of the terrorist group. “I will never support such activities. Besides, where would I get the resources to help them as my family is having financial problems right now,” he said adding that he is concerned about the effect of the report on his wife and children. Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Fernando Castil Jr., acting provincial police director, said he believes t the intelligence units of the police and military “will validate any report of alleged links of any individual with terror groups.”