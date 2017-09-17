Negros official, lover shot dead

A MUNICIPAL councilor in Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, his girlfriend and a bodyguard were killed by alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in an upland barangay (village) of Murcia town on Friday.

Police said Councilor Eden Bacordo, his girlfriend Lea Mae Saldua and bodyguard Arnold Larida just had breakfast at the house of Jinkie Piniano in Sitio Lilo, Barangay Lopez Jaena in Murcia when fired upon by bonnet-wearing suspects using long firearms.

The three died on the spot.

Senior Insp. Ronald Santillan, Murcia police officer-in-charge, said the attack was perpetrated by four armed men with M-16 armalite and M-1 Garand rifles and light weapons, while two others served as lookouts.

Thirty-four empty shells of M-16 and M-1 Garand rifles were found at the scene of the crime by investigators.

Bacordo had built a makeshift house with his live-in-partner Saldua in Barangay Lopez Jaena that they visited from time to time, according to Santillan.

Witnesses said Bacordo went for a walk towards the main highway when he encountered the armed men prompting him to run back to the house of Piniano as the suspects were firing shots at him.

Hearing the commotion, Saldua ran towards Bacordo and embraced him.

The suspects fired more shots at Bacordo and Saldua killing them on the spot.

Before escaping, the armed men also shot Larida hitting him in the head and back.

Bacordo was among the 11 suspects charged with murder in connection with the death of Charlie Boli-Boli, a leader of the Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade on July 8 in Barangay Bago, Salvador Benedicto.

His father, former NPA commander Vicente “Odi” Bacordo who joined the RPA-ABB is now the chairman of Barangay Bagong Silang also in Salvador Benedicto.