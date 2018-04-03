Negros Oriental official killed in ambush

BACOLOD CITY: A councilor of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental who survived anambush by alleged New

People’s Army (NPA) members last year was shot dead in an early morning attack by unknown assailants on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Councilor Paulo Edison dela Rita, an incumbent councilor of the city.

Initial police investigation showed that Dela Rita was riding his motorcycle on his way home from his store located in Barangay Poblacion when the suspects on motorcycle and wearing helmets shot him several times.

The victim suffered a severe head wound leading to his immediate death.

Witnesses told police investigators that the suspects had a back-up also riding a motorcycle.

Investigators recovered nine empty, four live, and four deformed slugs from a caliber .45 pistol.

Police suspected that the incident was connected to the death of Dela Rita’s bodyguard, Ramon Perez, who was also gunned down last week.

Guihulngan police are yet to confirm if the members of the New People’s Army (NPA) are involved, although Dela Rita was believed to be on the rebel group’s hitlist.

On July 21 2017, Dela Rita and another bodyguard survived an ambushed reportedly by about 15 NPA rebels at Sitio Mandi-e, Barangay Magsaysay, also in Guihulngan.

Policemen who responded to area after Dela Rita called for help were also ambushed by about 50 NPA gunmen, killing the city police chief, Supt. Arnel Arpon, and five of his men – Senior Police Officer 2 Mecasio Tabilon,

SPO2 Chavic Agosto, SPO1 Jeseal Ancheta, Police Officer 2 (Alfredo Dunque and PO2 Alvin Paul Bulandres.