Negros-Panay cable fully energized in 2018

The Negros-Panay submarine cable will be fully energized by the first quarter of next year, National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Friday, addressing supply issues hounding the region.

The cable is part of Stage 1 of the Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) backbone project, NGCP said in a statement.

It will boost transmission capacity, addressing an oversupply in Negros and stabilizing voltage levels in the province.

“With the influx of power sources in Negros, CNP Stage 1 will maximize the power generated by variable renewable energy plants in the province,” NGCP added.

The company has already sought approval to implement stages 2 and 3, the latter provisionally greenlighted last September 4 by the Energy Regulatory Commission.