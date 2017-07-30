‘Negros police stations under NPA threat’

BACOLOD CITY: All police stations in Negros Occidental are facing threat of attack by the communist New People’s Army (NPA), according to the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office acting director, Sr. Supt. Rodolfo Castil.

“Lahat ng stations natin may [All stations are under] threat” Castil said over the weekend.

He added that all police forces are being reminded not to let their guard down even as reports said NPA rebels attacked the police station in Candoni town in southern Negros Occidental.

Intensified security measures are being undertaken by the police after a civilian and six policemen, including the chief of police, were killed in an ambush by about 60 communist guerrillas in Guihulngan City last week.

Castil urged the public not to spread false information as this will “cause panic among the people.”

He said there are reports of sightings of an armed group in some areas of the province.

“If these sightings are true, they [armed men]are planning an attack to get firearms,” Castil added.

Police stations are vulnerable to these attacks, he said.

The police director has sent reinforcement units to areas where the sightings were reported.