More Negros policemen named top drug suspects

BACOLOD CITY: Top Negros drug suspect Ricky Serenio has linked more police officers and personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to alleged Negros Occidental drug lord Berya Tolentino.

In his supplemental affidavit, Serenio named three members of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) with the ranks of police superintendent, two police chief inspectors and one police officer 1 (PO1) from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and a police senior inspector and senior police officer 4 (SPO4) from the Bacolod City Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Serenio claimed he is receiving 35 kilograms of shabu a month, instead of the 25 kilograms that he admitted earlier.

Local dealers in the cities of Cadiz and Kabankalan each get five kilograms of the shabu and those in the cities of La Carlota, Murcia, Silay, Talisay and Bago get two kilograms each, he said.

Bacolod City gets 15 kilograms, according to Serenio.

He said the 35 kilograms of shabu came from a Mindanao-based drug lord identified only by his alias as Camaria, allegedly Berya’s supplier.

Serenio also claimed that sometime in 2015, he was arrested by La Carlota City police for charges of illegal possession of firearms.

He said the city police chief at the time demanded P20,000 in weekly protection money to which Berya agreed.

The amount was later raised to P50,000 after Police Senior Supt. William Señoron became provincial police director of Negros Occidental.

Serenio said the money was divided, with P20,000 going to the city police chief and P30,000 allegedly was given to Señoron.

“In exchange, the La Carlota police chief promised stronger police protection and to facilitate the relief of then La Carlota City police deputy Police Insp. Junji Liba.”

Serenio further claimed that Liba could not be bribed by Berya.

He said the police chiefs of Cadiz and Himamaylan have been receiving P50,000 in protection money in exchange for not raiding any of Berya’s local drug dealers.

“Again the money is divided with P30,000 going to Señoron. I also met with the CIDG and handed over P30,000 to an SPO4 and P50,000 to a police senior inspector,” Serenio added.

He said two police chief inspectors from the BCPO have been receiving P20,000 and P30,000 from Berya, while another P30,000 is given to an alleged NBI agent.

Given to Boy Gabuyao is P10,000 and a PO1 from Police Station 7 (PS7) has been receiving P80,000 a month, Serenio added.

Aside from the new allegations in his affidavit, he accused Señoron of having links to Iloilo-based drug lord Melvin Odicta while Senoron still headed the Regional Intelligence Unit-6 (RIU-6) in Iloilo City.

Serenio also alleged that Señoron receives protection money from other drug lords in Negros Occidental amounting to around P1.2 million.

He was arrested in Talisay City in January after the court issued an arrest warrant against him for grave coercion.

After his arrest, Serenio revealed the links of policemen, law enforcement agents, judges and members of the media to the Berya drug group.

Señoron had denied the allegations, while NBI member Gabuyao is now being investigated.

Serenio was released from prison last Thursday after posting bail.

Meanwhile, Senior Insp. Armilyn Vargas, PRO-18 spokesman, said while Serenio is temporarily free, he isA being kept in an undisclosed location somewhere in Pulupandan town for his protection.