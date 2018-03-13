Negros probes 4 measles cases

BACOLOD CITY: The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Negros Occidental is confirming reports that four residents, including an eight-month-old baby, in Kabankalan City are afflicted with measles.

Provincial Health Officer Ernell Tumimbang said that of the four cases in Purok Waling Waling of Barangay Camugao, two were admitted at Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital and two were outpatients.

The two who were admitted were a 38-year-old male. The outpatients were two females, aged 22 and 10.

Tumimbang said the patients were reported to have had fever, rashes, conjunctivitis and cough.

The specimens collected from the patients were sent for confirmation at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila.

Tumimbang said the province-wide measles immunization performance is at 69 percent and must hit the Department of Health target of 95 percent.

He said the house-to-house measles immunization campaign will be intensified especially in areas where there have been low vaccination performances.

Earlier, the Department of Health declared measles outbreaks in Negros Oriental, particularly the towns of Mabinay, Bacong, San Jose, Santa Catalina, Siaton and Valencia, as well as in Dumaguete City.

Just one case in an area is considered an outbreak, Tumimbang pointed out.

Meanwhile, Kabankalan City Mayor Isidro Zayco said Mayor Ernie Uy of Mabinay town located next to Kabankalan told him they only had two confirmed measles cases.