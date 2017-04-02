Negros region to get 850 new policemen

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Island Region (NIR) will get an additional 850 police officers this year as part of a program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to hire 10,000 new officers nationwide.

The recruitment of new personnel falls under the 2017 Police Officer 1 (PO 1) Recruitment Program of PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa.

The Police Regional Office 18 (PRO 18) said of the 10,000 quota for regular recruitment, 8,700 has been allocated for Public Safety Forces and 1,300 for other PNP units.

According to Rogelio Casurao, National Police Commission vice chairman and executive officer, the regular recruitment quota is “usually calculated to strengthen public safety forces in identified police regional offices and is based on the peace and order situation in these areas.”

In a memorandum released recently, the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management reminded all police regional offices that excess applicants for the PO1 Recruitment Program last year “will be given priority in the latest recruitment.

The memorandum also stated that the number of female applicants shall not be less than 10 percent but not more than 20 percent of the annual quota, depending on the needs of the recruiting office.

Candidates for PO1 are required to sign an affidavit of undertaking that they will be assigned at Public Safety Forces for at least five years.

The PNP is now accepting online applications for initial processing and evaluation.