Negros reinforces security measures

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental has strengthened security measures for the upcoming Panaad Festival set to kick off on April 22 as Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr. said, “We need to be vigilant.” He, however, did not say whether he will request additional military and police troops to secure the Panaad Park and Stadium here where the nine- day event will be held. The governor added that they expect more guests and visitors in this year’s festival. Earlier, the Provincial Peace and Order Council has discussed plans to create a Joint Task Group with various government agencies to monitor possible entry of suspected terrorists. Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Ma. Lina Sanogal said the plan is in line with the Australian and United States travel advisories telling their citizens to take extra precaution against kidnapping threats in Central Visayas.