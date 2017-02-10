Negros releases P50M for peace and order

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) of Negros Occidental has approved the release of P50 million in confidential funds for the peace and order efforts as the province braces for intensified battles between government forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). The fund includes P14 million for intelligence operations, payment of rewards and purchase of information; and P3 million for miscellaneous, including purchase of supplies and communication, fuel and maintenance of vehicles under the Office of the Governor. Part of the P50-million fund was earmarked for the former rebels’ rehabilitation and hospitalization coverage, the Negros First Army Wellness Farm, Winning the Peace projects, anti-criminality campaign, food supplies to affected families in peace and development areas, among others. Negros is a hot bed of insurgency since the 1980s.

Eugene Y. Adiong