Negros to train inmates on organic farming

BACOLOD CITY: The newly-opened Negros First Organic Technology Center (NFOTEC) will train inmates of the Negros Occidental District Jail (NODJ) on organic agriculture starting this month. Japhet Masculino, head of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, said a licensed instructor will conduct the trainings through the Farmers Field School scheme. The P3-million NFOTEC facility is situated in the vicinity of the 7,000-square meter jail facility in Barangay Tabunan, Bago City that could be linked to the center for agriculture crop production. The season-long training could benefit the inmates especially after they had served their sentence and left the jail, Masculino added. He said that part of the plan was to offer an organic agriculture course accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.