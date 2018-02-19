A Neighbor’s Smoke is Toxic—Especially to Children

That nasty smell is the first thing you notice. Cigarette smoke is inside your house.

But you don’t smoke – so how’s it getting in there?

Truth is, secondhand smoke is sneaky. It doesn’t need an open door or window to enter your apartment. A neighbor’s smoke can travel through tiny cracks in the floors, walls, pipes, ventilation systems, and even electrical outlets.

Each year secondhand smoke kills 41,000 nonsmoking adults and 400 innocent children. In adults, secondhand smoke causes stroke, heart disease and lung cancer. To top it off, children exposed to secondhand smoke are at increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome, asthma attacks, and bronchitis.

Bottom line, unless your complex is completely smoke-free, you and your family could be in danger. Secondhand smoke has over 7,000 chemicals—70 of which are cancer causing— and even brief exposure to it is toxic.

You do so much to protect your family. You put up fences and gates. You install alarm systems. You put baby monitors around the house. But your neighbor’s secondhand smoke can’t be ignored. Not anymore. Talk to your landlord today about making your apartment building completely smoke free.

Protect your family. Learn how at TobaccoFreeCA.com