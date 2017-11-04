Neil Young says America ‘already great’ in latest music

NEW YORK: Rock legend Neil Young on Friday (Saturday in Manila) took aim at President Donald Trump—declaring America to be “already great”—as he announced his latest album. Young will on December 1 release “The Visitor,” his 39th studio album. Young released a first song off the album entitled Already Great, a pointed rejoinder to Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” To a rugged rock guitar backed up by piano, Young starts off the song by mentioning, “I’m Canadian, by the way” but voicing love for the “freedom” found in life in the United States. The song then slows down in a harmonic chorus with echoes of Pink Floyd, as he sings, “You’re already great / You’re the promised land / You’re the helping hand.” The song culminates in a sample of a chant of “Whose streets? Our streets,” a slogan frequently heard at US protests that is commonly associated with the Black Lives Matter movement against police abuses.

AFP