Nelly rings in Chinese New Year with Lil Jon

Two-time Grammy-winning rapper Nelly is finally in the Philippines, fulfilling his promise to fans of performing live in Manila. He headlines a huge Chinese New Year performance together with American hip-hop icon, Lil Jon, this weekend at Cove Manila.

Poised to be the hippest party to celebrate the back-to-back occasions of Valentine’s and Chinese New Year, the show unfolds on February 16, as Dirty South crunk movement pioneer Lil Jon opens the big weekend events and busts out his top hits “Snap Yo Fingers”, “Get Low,” “Live the Night,” and “Turn Down For What.”

Come Saturday, February 17, Nelly takes over the stage with his chart-topping hits such as “Dilemma,” “Hot in Here,” “Shake ya Tailfeather,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Over and Over,” and “Just a Dream.”

Cove Manila is Okada Manila’s night club and cum beach club themed destination. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. For inquiries, log on to covemanila.com or follow their official Facebook page.