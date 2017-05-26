Nelson Mendoza stuns at 75

It was indeed a heartwarming surprise birthday celebration for restaurant magnate Nelson Mendoza at the Manila Polo Club.

Nelson finished Bachelor of Arts and entered the seminary of Atone in San Carlos Seminary when he was 34 years old. He, however, left his vocation 10 years later.

Thereafter, he became the Dean of San Beda, where he teaches Theology, and concurrently, a businessman. Nelson was blessed with four children, namely Man, Bea, Catherine and Riana.

It was said that Nelson never celebrated his birthday. So, as a gesture of love for the magnate, his business partners Jessie Maloles and Mel Pechera staged a surprise party for him on his 75th birthday.

Jessie and Mel told Nelson that they will just have dinner at the Polo Club. To his amazement, Nelson was asked to wear designer Ryle Bailed’s white suit with gold bow tie upon his arrival to the venue.

As it turned out, white was the motif of the night. Nelson was pleasantly surprised to see his well-wishers, all decked in white, waiting for him inside the Polo Club.

There were several entertainers who performed during the event—one of them was singing soldier Mel Soriano. Additionally, designers Boy Liza, Ryle Bailed, and Edwin Uy held their Hollywood-themed summer collection fashion show.

As everyone was dressed to the nines, a best-dressed award was inevitable. Quinine Cortez was recognized as the most fashionable woman of the night.

To Nelson, you are truly blessed with good friends. Happy birthday!

***

Meanwhile, 15 top chefs join The Peninsula Manila’s Sustainable Seafood Week Culminating Dinner in a bid to preserve the bio-diversity of our oceans.

If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes a group of like-minded chefs and restaurateurs to save the Philippine seas and preserve the marine ecosystem for future generations – which is what various five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants did when they joined the Sustainable Seafood Week.

The culminating activity was a 30-hand degustation dinner by 15 chefs at The Peninsula Manila’s iconic fine dining restaurant, Old Manila.

“We want to raise awareness among seafood consumers of the problems plaguing the Philippine seas, particularly on the issue of unsustainable fishing practices that not only harm the marine environment but also threaten the country’s fisheries industry,” said The Peninsula Manila Executive Chef Franco Diaz in his speech.

This sentiment was echoed by the chefs of Discovery Leisure Group, Le Club, Fairmont, Ask, Hyatt City of Dreams, New World Hotel, Marriott Hotel, Marco Polo and Shangri-La Hotels who all pledged they would try to undo and reverse the near irreparable damage that has been done to the Philippine marine environment.