Nepal bans solo climbers from Everest

KATHMANDU: Nepal has banned solo climbers from scaling its mountains, including Mount Everest, in a bid to reduce accidents, an official said on Saturday. The cabinet late Thursday endorsed a revision to the Himalayan nation’s mountaineering regulations, banning solo climbers from its mountains—one of a string of measures being flagged ahead of the 2018 spring climbing season. Maheshwor Neupane, secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said that the law was revised to make mountaineering safer and decrease deaths. The cabinet also endorsed a ban on double amputee and blind climbers, although Everest has drawn multitudes of mountaineers wanting to overcome their disabilities and achieve the formidable feat. Thousands of mountaineers flock to Nepal—home to eight of the world’s 14 peaks over 8,000 meters— each spring and autumn when clear weather provides good climbing conditions.

AFP